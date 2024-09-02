All the posts I've written.

The Art of Finishing Published: Sep 2, 2024 | at 08:10 PM My endless battle with the "Project Hydra": why I can't seem to finish projects, and the strategies I'm exploring to finally complete what I start. A personal journey through productivity's thorniest challenge.

Adventures in Woodworking - Cycling Desk Published: Aug 23, 2024 | at 09:35 PM A novice's foray into woodworking to beat the winter cycling blues. This post recounts my first DIY project: building a custom cycling desk from scratch. It's a story of sawdust, surprises, and the (un)expected satisfaction of crafting a practical solution with my own hands.