The Art of FinishingPublished: at 08:10 PM
My endless battle with the "Project Hydra": why I can't seem to finish projects, and the strategies I'm exploring to finally complete what I start. A personal journey through productivity's thorniest challenge.
Adventures in Woodworking - Cycling DeskPublished: at 09:35 PM
A novice's foray into woodworking to beat the winter cycling blues. This post recounts my first DIY project: building a custom cycling desk from scratch. It's a story of sawdust, surprises, and the (un)expected satisfaction of crafting a practical solution with my own hands.
Bloom Filters: The Unsung Heroes of Computer SciencePublished: at 05:17 AM
In the world of Bloom Filters, false positives are features, not bugs! Learn how this probabilistic data structure can save your RAM from a nervous breakdown while keeping your lookups lightning-fast.