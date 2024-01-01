About Me

Hey there! I’m Tomas Stropus, a seasoned software and data engineer hailing from Lithuania, now conquering the data realms in the land of hundreds of thousands of lakes - Finland.

The Professional Journey

For nearly a decade, I’ve been immersed in the world of software development, with the last five years focused intensely on data engineering. My true passion lies in tackling challenging and interesting tasks that require novel solutions.

In my work, I thrive on:

Architecting systems that handle massive data loads in real-time

Optimizing processes to dramatically reduce costs and improve runtimes

Developing innovative solutions for complex data problems

I love the thrill of finding efficient solutions to seemingly insurmountable challenges. Whether it’s streamlining ETL processes, optimizing cloud infrastructure, or uncovering insights in complex datasets, I’m always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with data.

My expertise spans big data technologies, cloud infrastructure, and strategic data management. I’m equally at home diving deep into code or stepping back to see the big picture.

At my core, I’m a problem solver and optimizer, constantly seeking ways to make systems faster, more efficient, and more cost-effective.

The Fun Stuff

When I’m not wrangling data or optimizing queries, you might find me:

Starting hundreds of hobbies and dropping them all before they even have a chance to grow (I’m a serial hobby starter, and even my hobbies know it)

Trying to learn Finnish

Attempting to explain my job to my grandmother (still working on this one)

Getting lost in epic fantasy books (ask me about my favorite Brandon Sanderson novels!)

Working on at least three separate projects at once, all while trying to keep up with my friends on Discord

Why This Blog?

Well, after years of battling bugs, taming APIs, and occasionally talking to rubber ducks, I figured it was time to share some of the madness wisdom. This blog is my way of giving back to the community, sharing what I’ve learned, and hopefully helping others avoid some of the face-palm moments I’ve had along the way.

Expect deep dives into system design, performance optimization tricks, and musings on the evolving data landscape. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting your journey, I hope you’ll find something valuable here.

If you would like to get in touch, you can find me on LinkedIn or send me an email at [email protected].